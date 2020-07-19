Nigerian court acquits journalists arrested amid #RevolutionNow protests - Committee to Protect Journalists
Abuja, August 25, 2020 — A magistrate court in Nigeria’s southern Cross River State today acquitted Cross River Watch news editor Jonathan Ugbal and managing editor Jeremiah Archibong on charges of unlawful assembly and breach of peace stemming from their 2019 protest coverage, according to news...
cpj.org
