The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the application by the Federal Government, seeking the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, granted the order today, five days after the military released a statement declaring IPOB a terrorist group and South-East governors proscribed its activities. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) had filed an ex-parte motion filed motion asking the court to proscribe the activities of the group and declare it a terrorist organisation.