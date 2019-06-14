Featured Thread #1
Nigerian Customs generates N5.5 billion daily - Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says its revenue generation has increased to the region of N5.5 billion daily. The Comptroller-General (CGC), Hameed Ali, made this known during a working visit to the headquarters of the National Association …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – http://bit.ly/31yQ3yn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
