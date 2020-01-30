Metro Nigerian cyber fraudster and drug dealer jailed for five years in the UK – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
A self-confessed Nigerian cyber fraudster and drug-dealer, Dan Aiyegbusi has been jailed for five years in the UK.

Following a proactive investigation by the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit (CCU), Aiyegbusi, 23, of Eastern Boulevard, Leicester, was sentenced on....

cyber fraudster.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2vth6zG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top