A Nigerian doctor, Adams Ayeni has listed out some of the benefits of masturbation. Explaning on Twitter, Dr. Ayeni said that masturbation is part of the normal physiological process and healthy living which helps to learn and understand your body.
He also added that Masturbation is usually only a …
Read more via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2zWOhe1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He also added that Masturbation is usually only a …
Read more via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2zWOhe1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]