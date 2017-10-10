Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigerian Doctor Dumps Wife And Kids After Sex Romp With ‘Cele’ Woman

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 10, 2017 at 8:48 AM. Views count: 1

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Mrs. Juliana, a mother with two kids has been dumped by her medical doctor husband simply known as Diolu after he had a sex romp with a Celestial Church woman in Ejigbo, Lagos state.

    According to reports, Diolu has moved into the strange woman’s house in an undisclosed location where they now live as husband and wife.

    Diolu used to live with his family behind a popular hospital before he moved over to her new lover’s house.

    Trouble stared two years ago when Juliana caught the two lovers red-handed and rebuked her husband over the illicit affair.

    She told her husband that he broke her heart, asked to know why he was doing so. The husband replied, saying that he fell in love with the woman and liked her performance.

    Juliana persuaded Diolu to leave the woman and face his family but he refused. She then reported the illicit affair to his family members who were shocked and tried to discourage their brother and save their marriage.

    However, Diolu scolded Juliana for revealing his illicit affair to his family, worsening the matter. He got angry and then moved over to the ‘Cele’ woman’s house.

    The embattled Juliana has gone to several churches making prayer points and it appeared things were getting worse as she claimed that her husband had forgotten his family completely and does not ask of his children any longer.

    Some of the residents who knew what happened were saying that there must be something behind Diolu’s decision to abandon his family for the woman. Some said the strange woman might have been controlling him spiritually to the extent that he does not know he has a wife and children any longer.

    Juliana has reportedly gone to a popular Catholic priest to intervene to bring back her husband to his family. She was said to have accepted to allow the husband to bring the woman home to marry the two of them.
     

    Lequte, Oct 10, 2017 at 8:48 AM
