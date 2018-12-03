Remember the Nigerian man whose wedding photos and wedding dance video went viral? He and his wife were featured on BBC Yoruba where they opened up about their love.
The man spoke to the BBC, thinking he could not marry, but he was thankful that God had given her …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2EbQzKw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The man spoke to the BBC, thinking he could not marry, but he was thankful that God had given her …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2EbQzKw
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]