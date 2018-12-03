  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Nigerian Dwarf Whose Wedding Pics Went Viral Kisses His Pretty Wife, Featured On BBC

Remember the Nigerian man whose wedding photos and wedding dance video went viral? He and his wife were featured on BBC Yoruba where they opened up about their love.

The man spoke to the BBC, thinking he could not marry, but he was thankful that God had given her …



