Metro Nigerian embassies need to do more — Finland – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Raheem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the embassies should mostly engage in facilitating more businesses rather than concentrate on promoting political and diplomatic relations.

The Finnish official also suggested that a dedicated desk be established in every Nigerian mission for them …



Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2DbV2e8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top