The Presidency on Sunday questioned the activities of Amnesty International, a group that advocates human rights and freedom.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how ‘pro-government’ protesters mounted a demonstration outside the Abuja office of Amnesty International on Friday....
Read more via allAfrica.com – https://ift.tt/2KuHRrg
Get More Nigeria Political News
PREMIUM TIMES reported how ‘pro-government’ protesters mounted a demonstration outside the Abuja office of Amnesty International on Friday....
Read more via allAfrica.com – https://ift.tt/2KuHRrg
Get More Nigeria Political News