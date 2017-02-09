A Local Government Councilor in Sokoto state has been caught with fake wads of dollar by the Sokoto State Hisbah Commission. The Hisbah commander, Dr. Adamu Bello, said the Councillor (names withheld), was arrested on Tuesday night when the commission raided a house allegedly used for prostitution at Gandi, a village in Rabah Local Government. He was arrested with Hadiza Muhammad, an alleged human trafficker, and 14 other women suspected to be prostitutes. Complaints from residents of the area nudged the commission into action, he said. “The Councillor was arrested with fake 500 dollars and 1000 Naira notes. “As at the time of arrest, he was wearing amulets which he claimed were used for protection.” The commander said that the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution. The councilor, addressing newsmen, said the money belonged to his friend and rejected suggestions that it was meant for dubious activities. “I am married with three children; I was in the house to see my girlfriend who has charmed me, making it difficult to leave her. “I have promised to find a way of neutralising the charm so as to end this unusual habit of visiting places like this,” he said. Hadiza on her part denied being a human trafficker who is into prostitution. “They came here on their own and decided to reside with me,” she claimed. News Agency of Nigeria, NAN