The Federal Government says the sale of 21 per cent of its equity in the Nigerian Security Printing & Minting (NSPM) Plc to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will yield about N17 billion.
The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OBdm3P
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OBdm3P
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]