Metro Nigerian jailed for over $12m tax fraud in US – Newtelegraph

#1
A Nigerian man, Babatunde Olusegun Taiwo, has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing the identities of US citizens to file fraudulent tax return claims, made possible through data leaked in security incidents.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) in a statement said Taiwo, alongside co-conspirators including …

dept.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TirVi9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top