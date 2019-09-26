Metro Nigerian lady confronts husband's side chick at Ikeja mall (video) - LIB

A drama ensued at the Ikeja City Mall as an angry Nigerian lady publicly confronted her husband's side chick.

Though the identities of the women was not immediately available at the time of filing this report, the married lady who snatched the light-skinned lady's wig was heard saying;

You are f*cking him, husband snatcher, I'm talking to you.


