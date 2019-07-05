A Twitter user took to the platform to narrate how she moved her boyfriend to tears with her cooking skill.
@AnaLaughh revealed that after she served her boyfriend fried plantain and eggs for breakfast, he started crying and told her that nobody has ever done such for him in his 31 years of dating.
She tweeted;
read more
@AnaLaughh revealed that after she served her boyfriend fried plantain and eggs for breakfast, he started crying and told her that nobody has ever done such for him in his 31 years of dating.
She tweeted;
read more