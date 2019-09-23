Metro Nigerian lady recounts how foolishness made her wash her boyfriend’s ‘nyash’ after he poops – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

A Nigerian lady took to Twitter to narrate what being in a relationship made her do and it was washing her boyfriend’s butt after he poops.

Accroding to him, her boyfriend wasn’t paralyzed and she did it at that time because she was foolish....

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2IgOr4E

