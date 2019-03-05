Metro Nigerian Lady Weeps After She’s Caught With Cocaine At The Airport (Photos) – OluFamous.Com

#1
Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI Detectives based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya, on Sunday arrested Princess Okoye, a Nigerian national, with 77 Pellets of suspected narcotics.

The 25-year-old lady had concealed the drugs in plastic bottles containing milk....



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2C40UFM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top