A Nigerian writer and PR enthusiast, Ifedolapo took to social media a few days ago to seek for help for her mom, who according to her has been missing since the 1st of May 2019.
In her words, ‘my ever smiling mom,(Ogunmola Adejoke Deborah ) left Akure for Lagos …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2GZv2ni
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In her words, ‘my ever smiling mom,(Ogunmola Adejoke Deborah ) left Akure for Lagos …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2GZv2ni
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]