The lady whose sex tape with Apostle Chris Omatsola leaked has finally spoken up and she revealed some shocking details.
According to the lady in the sex video identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho, Apostle Chris Omatsola, a senior pastor of Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lekki, Lagos, was …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Jv487w
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the lady in the sex video identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho, Apostle Chris Omatsola, a senior pastor of Zionwealth Of Life Assembly in Lekki, Lagos, was …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Jv487w
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]