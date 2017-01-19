The Bauchi state police command confirmed on Thursday that the accident occurred at about 9 pm along Sade – Darazo highway in Bauchi State. Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, said the accident involved a Sharon Bus with Registration number YLA 564 XA driven by Abdulsalam Adamu male of Yola Town in Adamawa state. The accident occurred when the vehicle was on speed and front tyre burst. As a result the driver loss control and vehicle skidded off the road and crashed into the bush. Police Patrol Team attached to Darazo division rushed to the scene and moved the wounded to General hospital Darazo. Sanusi Mohd, a male of potiskum in Yobe state aged 30 years and and unidentified male passenger were certified dead by a medical doctor. The following passengers were admitted in hospital, Barrister Goni Muktar, Barrister Adamu Shuaibu Daya, Barrister Abdurahman Mustapha, Abubakar Sulaiman and Mohd Aiyuba all males of Potiskum LGA of Yobe State. Police said both corpses have deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination and efforts are being intensified to Trace relatives of victims.