Congratulations are in order for Noo Saro Wiwa, the daughter of Ogoni matyre and environmentalist Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was named among the top 30 most influential travelers in the world in 2018.
The 42-year-old Nigerian writer, Noo Saro Wiwa, was listed among other top names such as American actress …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2AkPBIk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The 42-year-old Nigerian writer, Noo Saro Wiwa, was listed among other top names such as American actress …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2AkPBIk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]