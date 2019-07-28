An aggrieved Nigerian man has called out some soldiers in Aba, Abia State, for allegedly assaulting and forcefully shaving off his hair with scissors over "nothing".
Showing off some injuries he sustained from the assault, Egbule Obinna disclosed that the soldiers wore masks during the encounter which occurred while on his …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OlqL4l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Showing off some injuries he sustained from the assault, Egbule Obinna disclosed that the soldiers wore masks during the encounter which occurred while on his …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OlqL4l
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 46.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[66]