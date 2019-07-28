JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Nigerian man accuses soldiers of assaulting and forcefully shaving off his hair with scissors in Aba (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
An aggrieved Nigerian man has called out some soldiers in Aba, Abia State, for allegedly assaulting and forcefully shaving off his hair with scissors over "nothing".

Showing off some injuries he sustained from the assault, Egbule Obinna disclosed that the soldiers wore masks during the encounter which occurred while on his …


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OlqL4l

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top