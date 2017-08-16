Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigerian Man Asks Bank to Debit N7.3m Mistakenly Paid to His Account

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Aug 16, 2017 at 6:54 AM. Views count: 142

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    A Nigerian Man has taken to Micro-blogging site, Twitter to cry out after he received a credit alert of over 7 million naira in his Diamond Bank Account.

    The user, @raynergy, said the transfer was made by a company, though he didn’t disclose the actual company, but it’s been 24 hours, and he hasn’t been contacted by the bank or the company to return the money.


    He wrote:


    Dear @DiamondBankNG exactly at this time yesterday 7,310,000.00, seven million three hundred and ten thousand was transferred to my account.

    The transfer was made by a company. It’s exactly 24 hours & I have not been contacted. The money is nt mine and I want it out of my account

    Please follow back so I can DM my account information and any other details you may require. Thank you.


    See his photo and post below:

    mistake credit.PNG

    mistake credit man.PNG
     
    kemi, Aug 16, 2017 at 6:54 AM
    #1



    Comments