A Nigerian Man has taken to Micro-blogging site, Twitter to cry out after he received a credit alert of over 7 million naira in his Diamond Bank Account. The user, @raynergy, said the transfer was made by a company, though he didn’t disclose the actual company, but it’s been 24 hours, and he hasn’t been contacted by the bank or the company to return the money. He wrote: Dear @DiamondBankNG exactly at this time yesterday 7,310,000.00, seven million three hundred and ten thousand was transferred to my account. The transfer was made by a company. It’s exactly 24 hours & I have not been contacted. The money is nt mine and I want it out of my account Please follow back so I can DM my account information and any other details you may require. Thank you. See his photo and post below: