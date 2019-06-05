Featured Thread #1
A man who insisted that his wife delivered her baby at home has been arrested and accused of ‘deliberate criminal negligence’. According to reports, the man identified as Mr. Samuel Chidi, a graduate of Law from Ebonyi State University, Abakiliki, had watched his wife who had previously delivered twice …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2ZaDAPp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2ZaDAPp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[252]