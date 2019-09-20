Metro Nigerian man Victor Alonge sentenced to 10 years in jail for romance scam by US court - LIB

Olu Victor Alonge, charged along with six other Nigerians in a multi-year wire fraud scheme, has been sentenced to a 10-year imprisonment by a court in Georgia, United States.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., on October 30, 2019 and ordered to pay $1,835,279.00 in victim restitution, according to a statement by the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia
