, charged along with six other Nigerians in a multi-year wire fraud scheme, has been sentenced to a 10-year imprisonment by a court in Georgia, United States.He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., on October 30, 2019 and ordered to pay $1,835,279.00 in victim restitution, according to a statement by the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia