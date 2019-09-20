Olu Victor Alonge, charged along with six other Nigerians in a multi-year wire fraud scheme, has been sentenced to a 10-year imprisonment by a court in Georgia, United States.
He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., on October 30, 2019 and ordered to pay $1,835,279.00 in victim restitution, according to a statement by the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia
read more
He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., on October 30, 2019 and ordered to pay $1,835,279.00 in victim restitution, according to a statement by the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia
read more