A man who climbed a mast to protest against President Muhammadu Buhari has found himself in court after being charged by the police.The Police on Wednesday arraigned Iliyasu Lawal, 28, Nura Iliyasu, 29, and Idris Suleiman 28, in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court FCT for allegedly trespassing the premises of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the trio, who are residents of Kaduna State, were accused of attempts to commit suicide inside the presidential villa.