The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, dismissed the two suits filed by Ned Nwoko, husband to popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, challenging the election of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate representing Delta North district in the October 2, 2018, primary …
