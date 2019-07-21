JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Nigerian Media Reduces ‘Billionaire’ Ned Nwoko To ‘Mr Regina Daniel’ – The Trent

#1
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, dismissed the two suits filed by Ned Nwoko, husband to popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels, challenging the election of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate representing Delta North district in the October 2, 2018, primary …

ned.JPG

via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/30J9tzr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top