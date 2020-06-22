Nigerian medical directors tackle Dr Stella over claim that Hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19
The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) has reacted to video claims by Dr Stella Immanuel, a General Practitioner (GP) in the U.S. that she has treated over 350 patients of COVID-19 with combination of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), Zinc and Zithromax, saying it is her own personal, unsubstantiated claim.
