The Nigerian military has reportedly arrested some sponsors of the boko haram terrorist group. Those arrested include two prominent politicians, two Islamic clerics and a traditional ruler in Borno state; SUN NEWS reports. The politicians, who are known in government circle,were arrested early this week by detectives and troops from Operation Lafiya Dole, the counter-insurgency military team. One of them who is also an as Islamic spriitualist, had fled the state when he learnt military men were on his trail. He was fleeing to one of the North Central states, but was arrested along Maiduguri-Jos Road, another source claimed. The second politician was said to be a thug often called ECOMOG in Borno and an aide to some politicians in the state. “He is in military net now,” the source disclosed. Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, confirmed the arrest, but did not give further details. He also would not confirm the identities of the arrested persons, insisting that doing so will jeopardise investigation.