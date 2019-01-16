Nigeria’s military recaptured the northeastern town of Rann yesterday after it was overrun by Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) insurgents a day earlier, weeks ahead of an election in which security has become a key campaign issue.
This is coming as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2CmoYms
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This is coming as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Monday …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2CmoYms
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]