The Nigerian mini-grid market which the federal government is vigorously trying to develop with the aim of having stable power supply in the country offers revenue opportunity of $8 billion a year.
According to a report which highlights the potential of the mini-grid market …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2QrWM87
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to a report which highlights the potential of the mini-grid market …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2QrWM87
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]