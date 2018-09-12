  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Business Nigerian mini-grid market offers $8 billion revenue annually – BusinessDay

#1
The Nigerian mini-grid market which the federal government is vigorously trying to develop with the aim of having stable power supply in the country offers revenue opportunity of $8 billion a year.

According to a report which highlights the potential of the mini-grid market …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2QrWM87

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top