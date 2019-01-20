Metro Nigerian Mum who waited for 15years for a child celebrates her Quadruplets’ first birthday (Photos) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
One Mrs Yeyeluwa Odebunmi Ashabi who waited for 15 years to be blessed with the fruit of the womb after getting married, welcomed a set of quadruplets this time, last year.

Ashabi who is a businesswoman and politician, was filled with immense joy as her story made headlines …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2sAtoBx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top