ENTRY QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENLISTMENT INTO THE NIGERIAN NAVY DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION COURSE 25



Online registration starts on 11 October 2017 and closes on 13 November 2017.

Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigerian Navy through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25 in the underlisted departments:

ACCOUNT AND BUDGET

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree or HND in Economics, Accounting and Business Administration or HND in Business and Accounts. Membership of a professional body like ICAN, ANAN, ACMA, ACCA, ACA will be an added advantage.



CHAPLAIN

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a registered institution of theology from either of the following:

Catholic Mission. Protestant Mission. Applicants must have completed 2 years apprenticeship in Apostolic Ministry and be recommended from the pastoral missions. In addition to qualifications required, applicants must be of male gender and duly ordained clergy of their respective Christian faith. EDUCATION

Applicants must possess B.Ed in relevant fields. Holders of first degree with PGD in the following fields are also eligible:

Mathematics English Language Physics Geography Chemistry Economics French Computer Science History ENGINEERING

Applicants must possess a BSc or HND or equivalent qualifications in the following fields: Aeronautical Engineering. Electrical/Electronic Engineering. Mechanical/Marine Engineering. Naval Architecture/Ship Design. Membership of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN) will be an added advantage.



HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Applicants must possess a BSc, BA, HND or equivalent qualification in Personnel Management, Public Administration or Human Resource Management. Membership of NIM and other relevant bodies is an added advantage.



SEAMAN

Applicants must possess BSc/HND in Nautical Sciences. Membership of relevant professional body will be an added advantage.



HYDROGRAPHY

Applicants must possess a BSc or HND in the following fields:

Cartography. Surveying/Geoinfomatics. Geophysics. Physical Oceanography. Membership of NIS is an added advantage. Applicants with BSc degree in Physics and Mathematics must possess a Post Graduate Diploma in Land Survey to be eligible.



IMAM

Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies with special reference to Islamic Jurisprudence and Theology. Diploma in Counselling Psychology will be an added advantage. Applicants with Post Graduate Diploma in Islamic Studies must have 5 years experience.



INFORMATION

Applicants must possess a BSc or HND in the following fields.

Mass Communication. Journalism. Public Relations. Printing Technology. Cinematography. Television Production. Computer Technology (Desktop Publishing). Membership of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations will be an added advantage.



INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

Applicants must possess BSc/B.Tech/B.Eng in Computer Science or Computer Engineering. Priority will be given to candidates with relevant qualification in:

Website development and management. Networking and network administration. Programming multimedia and software development. Server and database administration. Information and cyber security. Certification in relevant fields will be an added advantage.



MEDICAL

Applicants in the medical field must possess the following qualifications:

Doctor/Dental Surgeons

MBBS, MBchB or equivalent. Must be fully registered by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and must possess a current practicing license.



Pharmacist

B.Pharm degree and be fully registered with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria and have a current practicing license.



Radiographer

Minimum of BSc/HND in Radiography.



Nursing

B.NSc or equivalent with post basic qualification in a nursing field. Sub specialisations such as ICU, A&E, Theatre, Anaesthesia will be an added advantage.



Dietician

B.Sc or HND Dietician/Nutrition. Must be registered with Dietetics Council of Nigeria.



Medical Lab Scientist

Must possess either a BMLS or AIMLS and its equivalent and be fully registered with the Medical Laboratory Scientist Council of Nigeria as well as possess a current practicing license.



Physiotherapist

Must possess either B. Physiotherapy or BMR (Bachelor of Medical Rehabilitation). Must be registered with the Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria (MRTB) and possess a current practicing license.



Medical Records/Health Information Management

Minimum of BSc/ HND required



Public Health Officer

Minimum of BSc/HND in either Environmental Health or Community Health Information and Education. Must be fully registered with the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORCON) and possess a current practicing license.



Optometrist

Doctor of Optometry. Must be a fully registered optometrist, dispensing optician by the Optical Council of Nigeria and have a current practicing license.



Hospital Administration

Minimum of BSc/HND Hospital Administration required.



Biomedical Engineer

Minimum of BSc/HND in Biomedical Engineering required.



Clinical Psychologist

Minimum of BSc/HND in Clinical Psychology and Applied Psychology required.

Music

Applicants must possess BA/HND in Music. Proficiency in any musical instrument will be an added advantage.



SPORTS/PT

Applicants must possess BA/HND in Physical & Health Education or equivalent. Proficiency in any physical sport will be an added advantage.



LOGISTICS

BSc/HND/B Eng in the following fields:

Architecture. Catering. Civil Engineering. Economics, Business Management or in Purchasing and Supply (PS). Final Certificate of Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology. Quantity Survey. Structural Engineering. Transport Management. Legal Services.

LLB and BL (A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience is required).