Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Nigerian Navy 2017 DSSC Recruitment: Apply Here

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 14, 2017 at 7:03 PM. Views count: 179

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    ENTRY QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENLISTMENT INTO THE NIGERIAN NAVY DIRECT SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION COURSE 25

    CLICK HERE TO APPLY

    Online registration starts on 11 October 2017 and closes on 13 November 2017.
    Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified Nigerians for enlistment into the Nigerian Navy through the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25 in the underlisted departments:
    1. ACCOUNT AND BUDGET
      Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree or HND in Economics, Accounting and Business Administration or HND in Business and Accounts. Membership of a professional body like ICAN, ANAN, ACMA, ACCA, ACA will be an added advantage.

    2. CHAPLAIN
      Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a registered institution of theology from either of the following:
      1. Catholic Mission.
      2. Protestant Mission.
      Applicants must have completed 2 years apprenticeship in Apostolic Ministry and be recommended from the pastoral missions. In addition to qualifications required, applicants must be of male gender and duly ordained clergy of their respective Christian faith.
    3. EDUCATION
      Applicants must possess B.Ed in relevant fields. Holders of first degree with PGD in the following fields are also eligible:
      1. Mathematics
      2. English Language
      3. Physics
      4. Geography
      5. Chemistry
      6. Economics
      7. French
      8. Computer Science
      9. History
    4. ENGINEERING
      Applicants must possess a BSc or HND or equivalent qualifications in the following fields:
      1. Aeronautical Engineering.
      2. Electrical/Electronic Engineering.
      3. Mechanical/Marine Engineering.
      4. Naval Architecture/Ship Design.
      Membership of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN) will be an added advantage.

    5. HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
      Applicants must possess a BSc, BA, HND or equivalent qualification in Personnel Management, Public Administration or Human Resource Management. Membership of NIM and other relevant bodies is an added advantage.

    6. SEAMAN
      Applicants must possess BSc/HND in Nautical Sciences. Membership of relevant professional body will be an added advantage.

    7. HYDROGRAPHY
      Applicants must possess a BSc or HND in the following fields:
      1. Cartography.
      2. Surveying/Geoinfomatics.
      3. Geophysics.
      4. Physical Oceanography.
      Membership of NIS is an added advantage. Applicants with BSc degree in Physics and Mathematics must possess a Post Graduate Diploma in Land Survey to be eligible.

    8. IMAM
      Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies with special reference to Islamic Jurisprudence and Theology. Diploma in Counselling Psychology will be an added advantage. Applicants with Post Graduate Diploma in Islamic Studies must have 5 years experience.

    9. INFORMATION
      Applicants must possess a BSc or HND in the following fields.
      1. Mass Communication.
      2. Journalism.
      3. Public Relations.
      4. Printing Technology.
      5. Cinematography.
      6. Television Production.
      7. Computer Technology (Desktop Publishing).
      Membership of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations will be an added advantage.

    10. INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
      Applicants must possess BSc/B.Tech/B.Eng in Computer Science or Computer Engineering. Priority will be given to candidates with relevant qualification in:
      1. Website development and management.
      2. Networking and network administration.
      3. Programming multimedia and software development.
      4. Server and database administration.
      5. Information and cyber security.
      Certification in relevant fields will be an added advantage.

    11. MEDICAL
      Applicants in the medical field must possess the following qualifications:
      1. Doctor/Dental Surgeons
        MBBS, MBchB or equivalent. Must be fully registered by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and must possess a current practicing license.

      2. Pharmacist
        B.Pharm degree and be fully registered with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria and have a current practicing license.

      3. Radiographer
        Minimum of BSc/HND in Radiography.

      4. Nursing
        B.NSc or equivalent with post basic qualification in a nursing field. Sub specialisations such as ICU, A&E, Theatre, Anaesthesia will be an added advantage.

      5. Dietician
        B.Sc or HND Dietician/Nutrition. Must be registered with Dietetics Council of Nigeria.

      6. Medical Lab Scientist
        Must possess either a BMLS or AIMLS and its equivalent and be fully registered with the Medical Laboratory Scientist Council of Nigeria as well as possess a current practicing license.

      7. Physiotherapist
        Must possess either B. Physiotherapy or BMR (Bachelor of Medical Rehabilitation). Must be registered with the Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria (MRTB) and possess a current practicing license.

      8. Medical Records/Health Information Management
        Minimum of BSc/ HND required

      9. Public Health Officer
        Minimum of BSc/HND in either Environmental Health or Community Health Information and Education. Must be fully registered with the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORCON) and possess a current practicing license.

      10. Optometrist
        Doctor of Optometry. Must be a fully registered optometrist, dispensing optician by the Optical Council of Nigeria and have a current practicing license.

      11. Hospital Administration
        Minimum of BSc/HND Hospital Administration required.

      12. Biomedical Engineer
        Minimum of BSc/HND in Biomedical Engineering required.

      13. Clinical Psychologist
        Minimum of BSc/HND in Clinical Psychology and Applied Psychology required.
    12. Music
      Applicants must possess BA/HND in Music. Proficiency in any musical instrument will be an added advantage.

    13. SPORTS/PT
      Applicants must possess BA/HND in Physical & Health Education or equivalent. Proficiency in any physical sport will be an added advantage.

    14. LOGISTICS
      BSc/HND/B Eng in the following fields:
      1. Architecture.
      2. Catering.
      3. Civil Engineering.
      4. Economics, Business Management or in Purchasing and Supply (PS).
      5. Final Certificate of Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology.
      6. Quantity Survey.
      7. Structural Engineering.
      8. Transport Management.
    15. Legal Services.
      LLB and BL (A minimum of 2 years post qualification experience is required).
    CLICK HERE TO APPLY
     

    Attached Files:

    Samguine, Oct 14, 2017 at 7:03 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigerian Navy DSSC
    1. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases Adjusted Timetable for Final Selection Interview

      kemi, Aug 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,788
      kemi
      Aug 26, 2017
    2. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases List of Successful Candidates for 2017 Recruitment

      kemi, Aug 23, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      998
      kemi
      Aug 23, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases List Of Candidates For Batch 27 Aptitude Test [SEE LIST HERE]

      Samguine, Aug 8, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,721
      Samguine
      Aug 8, 2017
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Postpones 2017 Recruitment Aptitude Test

      Samguine, Aug 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,952
      Samguine
      Aug 4, 2017
    5. Jules
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Releases List of Successful Candidates For Direct Short Service

      Jules, Jul 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      592
      Samuel Arua
      Jul 4, 2017
    6. kemi
      Metro

      Nigerian Navy Begins 2017 Recruitment

      kemi, Jul 2, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,937
      Paul endure
      Jul 2, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Illegalities: Nigerian Navy Deploy Security Stations to Akwa Ibom Waterways

      RemmyAlex, Jun 22, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      512
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 22, 2017

    Comments