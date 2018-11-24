Vacancy Nigerian Navy DSSC 26 Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test 2018

#1
The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public that the aptitude test for the Direct Short Service Course 26 enlistment exercise is scheduled to hold in 8 centres across the nation on 1st December, 2018, at 7:30am.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES …



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2Qm1nLw – Latest Job Vacancies in Nigeria – Jobgurus.com.ng

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[168]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top