The Nigerian Navy warship, NNS UNITY, on Sunday, arrived at Dakar Sea Port to carry out the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mandate of restoring democracy in Gambia. The Chief of Training/Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Ahmed Muhammed, received the ship on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin. Earlier, the Force Commander, Operation Restore Democracy in Gambia, Air Commodore, Tajudeen Yusuf, told journalists that the next operation, after the arrival of the troops into Gambia, was to get the president Adama Barrow into the country. Yahya Jaammeh on Friday made known his intention to step down and appeared on state television early Saturday to announce his decision.