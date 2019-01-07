Politics Nigerian newspapers: 10 things you need to know this Monday morning – Daily Post Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:

1. Armed soldiers on Sunday invaded Daily Trust regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab over the lead story of the newspaper on Sunday on military operation …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VyiWb5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top