Featured Thread #1
Good morning! Here is today’s summary from Nigerian Newspapers:
1. Armed soldiers on Sunday invaded Daily Trust regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab over the lead story of the newspaper on Sunday on military operation …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VyiWb5
Get More Nigeria Political News
1. Armed soldiers on Sunday invaded Daily Trust regional office in Maiduguri, Borno state and arrested the regional editor, Uthman Abubakar and a reporter, Ibrahim Sawab over the lead story of the newspaper on Sunday on military operation …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VyiWb5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]