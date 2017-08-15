Nigerians pilgrims quartered at a hajj camp in Saudi Arabia have reportedly been hit by various ailments and have no relief in sight, following non-provision of medical facilities by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCO), SaharaReporters' reports. Sources in the camp told them NAHCO officials have failed in the responsibility of ensuring the welfare of pilgrims, who paid vastly increased fares to make the religious pilgrimage. A source disclosed that many pilgrims are currently down with fatigue and malaria fever. “I have been down with malaria for four days, but I have received no medical attention. I tried to draw the attention of our state government officials, but their response was that I should pray fervently, as there is nothing they could do as everything is in the hands of the NAHCO officials, who are not available to assist,” said the source. He added that many pilgrims are at the King Abdul Aziz hospital helpless, without access to drugs. “The medical team provides only skeletal services. They keep promising to improve,” a pilgrim stated. Some pilgrims have reportedly confronted NAHCO officials in desperation, who lamented that the number of personnel available was not enough to handle the number of pilgrims.