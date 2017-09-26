Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 26, 2017 at 1:01 PM. Views count: 138

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators


    Nigerian Police Arrest Wanted Boko Haram Terrorist Commander in Ondo State, hands over suspect to Army.

    The Nigeria Police, Ondo State Command on Sunday 24th September 2017 at about 2pm, arrested a Boko Haram Terrorist kingpin who had been declared wanted by security agencies for serious atrocities.

    The suspect who is one of the Commanders of the Boko Haram Terrorist group is known as Idris Ibrahim Babawo, aged 42, and goes by the nicknames,’ “Idoko” and “Nagada”.

    A statement by Brigadier General Sani Usman, Director, Army Public relations said, “Babawo is believed to be on serial number 156 on the wanted Boko Haram terrorists list.

    “He was handed over to the 32 Brigade, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, at about 2pm on Monday 25th September 2017 by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police.

    “Preliminary investigation shows that the terrorist kingpin hailed from Chinade village, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

    “He escaped from the North East due to military onslaught on the terrorists with a view evade arrest and prosecution. But nemesis caught up with him.”
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 26, 2017 at 1:01 PM
