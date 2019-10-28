Business Nigerian Ports Authority seeks N50 billion for patrol boats, fenders purchase – Nairametrics

#1
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is seeking about N50 billion in total for the refixing of dilapidated fenders and purchase of new patrol boats for the ports across the country.

Nairametrics understands that the change of the fenders at the ports is needed to help in enhancing the …

npa.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2JsWXOr

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top