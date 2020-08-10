Nigerian scientists develop cheaper and faster Covid-19 test kits
Scientists in Nigeria have developed a cheaper and faster Covid-19 test kit that will enable testing to be ramped up in a place that has faced kit shortages and chronic under-testing of a massive population, according to the country's health authorities.
edition.cnn.com
