The Nigerian Senate has said that it would reduce the number of political parties participating in elections in the country from the current 91 to five through legislation.
The upper chamber stated this on Wednesday, October 9, at a meeting with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2OAuE48
Get More Nigeria Political News
The upper chamber stated this on Wednesday, October 9, at a meeting with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2OAuE48
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]