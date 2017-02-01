A Nigerian soldier, Private Egbechi Oze, has been jailed for 14 months by a military court for absconding from his duty post for about 270 days. He was counted among those missing when Boko Haram attacked a military base in Gwoza. The soldier, according to the court, fled to the South East where continued to enjoy his emoluments while staying away from his duty post for nearly one year. He was also charged for not accounting for his rifle and cache of ammunitions he signed to be in his possession during the attack on Gwoza. He was however acquitted of the second charge on grounds that he lost possession of them when he was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents before soldiers attacked the place.