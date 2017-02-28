Nigeria's Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced that more measures are being put in place to enforce the patronization of made in Nigeria products by government agencies. He spoke during a town hall meeting in Umahia, Abia state on Tuesday. “Patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods and services is also key to the success of the policy. In this regard, I can boldly say that Abia State is a pacesetter. Today, the state supplies high-quality military boots to our military and that is just one of such impressive ventures by the state. “So, while the state is boosting local production of goods and services, the military is patronising Made-in-Nigeria goods. It’s a symbiotic relationship, and there is no better way to give teeth to the economic diversification policy.” He said the Bureau of Public Procurement has been given the go ahed to increase the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria good and services through a review of its Act.