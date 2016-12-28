Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigerian Soldiers Recover Shekau's Qu'ran in Sambisa Forest

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Dec 28, 2016 at 5:53 PM. Views count: 931

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Nigerian army during their recent raid in Sambisa forest recovered the Qu'ran and Boko Haram flag purportedly left behind by Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terrorist group.

    According to Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, "the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped.

    “The Book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President," he said.

    “We have also made a lot of arrests. Our troops in Damboa arrested about 15 Boko Haram members," he added.
     

    Lequte, Dec 28, 2016 at 5:53 PM
