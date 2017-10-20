Nigerian Student Convicted of $3.7 Million Fraud in the United States

The charge and conviction of fraud perpetuated by Nigerian born Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam has landed him a 46 months prison sentence in a United States prison. Convicted of conducting various fraudulent activities to the tune of $3.7 million, Amechi, 30, and other individuals were said to have used various methods of email phishing scams that cause millions of dollars in losses to numerous companies located in the United States between November 2013 to August 2015. Amechi’s two-year rampage came to a halt when he was caught and arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was charged with scamming no less that seventeen (17) US companies located in North Texas using the Business Email Compromise method of email phishing scam technique. Misleading various company employees into wiring him money by misrepresenting himself as several top company executives using forwarded emails transposed from a couple of letters in actual company emails, it has been estimated that Amechi bagged a minimum of $600,000.00 (six hundred thousand dollars) using email phishing. It took the collaboration between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to apprehend Mr. Amuegbunam and bring him to justice where he was subsequently tried and sentenced. Amuegbunam, who previously resided in Lagos State, Nigeria before leaving to the United States on a student visa, pleaded guilty in March 2017 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Courtesy PUNCH