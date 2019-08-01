Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Nigerian student offered me #SexForGrade - Ghanaian lecturer, Emmanuel Acheampong reveals - LIB

#1
Emmanuel Acheampong, a senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Business School, has come out to share his experience on how a Nigerian female student in one of the country’s universities allegedly offered him sex-for-grade.

Acheampong who spoke on Ahotor FM in the wake of ‘sex for grades’ expose by the BBC Africa Eye, said: “She was a Nigerian student who wanted to pass without studying'' and that the student had included her naked picture and telephone number in her answer booklet after writing his paper.
When I opened the paper, it was an empty sheet with her naked picture and telephone number under it. I called her and with my background as a Christian, I counselled her,” he revealed.
Click to expand...
ug.png

read more
 
[55]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top