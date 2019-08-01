Emmanuel Acheampong, a senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Business School, has come out to share his experience on how a Nigerian female student in one of the country’s universities allegedly offered him sex-for-grade.
Acheampong who spoke on Ahotor FM in the wake of ‘sex for grades’ expose by the BBC Africa Eye, said: “She was a Nigerian student who wanted to pass without studying'' and that the student had included her naked picture and telephone number in her answer booklet after writing his paper.
When I opened the paper, it was an empty sheet with her naked picture and telephone number under it. I called her and with my background as a Christian, I counselled her,” he revealed.
