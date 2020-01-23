Metro Nigerian Student says he was flogged by teachers for identifying as a Marlian (photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

A Nigerian student has shared photos on Instagram showing marks he allegedly sustained after being flogged by his teachers for identfying as a Marlian – A term used to describe followers/fans of singer, Naira Marley.

The student shared these photos and wrote...

