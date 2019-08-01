A Nigerian student was shot and killed by his neighbor after they reportedly got into an argument over loud music.
18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde, a freshman at the Kennesaw State University in Georgia was shot and killed outside his Stadium Village apartment shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, October 6. He was studying mechanical engineering and had dreams of joining the military.
