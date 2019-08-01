Justforex_nb_campaign

Nigerian TV station shuts down as flood ravages headquarters

The management of Core TV Station has announced the temporary shutdown of the station owing to the flood trigerred by the release of water from the Oyan dam which ravaged its headquarters.

The Managing Director and founder of the station, Olajide Adediran, said the decision, though a painful one, is designed to safeguard the lives of its members of staff and the station’s multi million naira equipment from further damage.

