It was a parody 5 years ago, now it’s happening. Funke Akindele is in the new Avengers!



How Nigerians will step into worldwide cinemas to watch Avengers infinity war



Becos of who? Bcos of Funke Akindele



Me, a Nigerian intellectual, looking for Funke Akindele in Avengers: Infinity War.



This life is just very funny. One would have thought Genevieve, Kate Henshaw and the likes stood a higher chance at breaking into HollyWood, but see Funke Akindele, see God!



FUNKE AKINDELE IS GOING TO BE IN BLACK PANTHER?????!!!!!



I know I asked for Chiwetalu Agu to play T'Chekwube but GOD DAMN T'Chenifa will do....



T'Chenifa will DO!



Nigerians gotta show out en masse for Black Panther.



We gotta be in there screaming “omo re bii custard! You’re not a baaaastard!” every time Funke Akindele comes on screen.



