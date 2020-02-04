Breaking: Nigerian who returned from France quarantined over Coronavirus - P.M. News
A Nigerian man who returned from France has been quarantined in Lagos over Coronavirus after he developed headache and respiratory symptom.
www.pmnewsnigeria.com
